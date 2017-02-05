No. 5 USC Aiken rallies for 11-inning win to sweep Lincoln Memorial

Courtesy: USC Aiken Athletics

AIKEN, S.C. – The No. 5 University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team defeated Lincoln Memorial 10-9 in 11 innings Sunday afternoon in the final game of the series.

The Pacers are now 3-0. The Railsplitters wrap up the series with a record of 0-3.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, senior James Lynch settled down and was dominant until he came out of the game.

USC Aiken pulled within a run after the team plated a pair of runs in the fourth stanza. Mitchell Price reached on an error and scampered to second base on a wild pitch. With one down, he hustled to third on a passed ball. A sacrifice fly by Brian Parreira made it a 3-1 game.

Tyler Ammerman followed up Parreira with a triple to the gap in left center field. After Daulton Weeks was hit by a pitch, Charles Padilla singled home Ammerman to make it 3-2.

In the sixth, head coach Kenny Thomas‘ team took the lead with a pair of runs. Weeks earned a one-out walk before trotting to second after Padilla was issued a base on balls. A wild pitch allowed Weeks to move up 90 feet. Padilla also moved to second base. Jonathan Banks drew a walk before Jose Bonilla belted a single into right field, scoring Weeks.

A wild pitch allowed Padilla to score, giving the Pacers a 4-3 lead. Despite having only one out and runners on, USC Aiken was unable to push across any more runs in the frame.

However, a pair of errors allowed the Railsplitters to take a 7-4 lead with a four-run seventh inning.

Zach Moon started the bottom of the seventh with a single to left field. Parreira was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second base. Ammerman laid down a sacrifice bunt, allowing the runners to move up a base, respectively. Weeks ripped a shot into left field, scoring Moon.

A wild pitch pushed Weeks to second base. Padilla lifted a deep fly ball to left field that allowed Parreira to trot home, making it a 7-6 game with two outs in the seventh. Skylar Mercado hit a bouncing ball up the middle. Weeks rounded third and slid in, narrowly beating the throw while tying the game at 7-7.

LMU threatened in the eighth inning, loading the bases. However, rookie Mitch Spence struck out the last two batters, keeping the score tied.

The Railsplitters scored two runs in the ninth, but Skylar Mercado belted a lead-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. Jose Bonilla bunted for a single promptly swiped second with nobody out. With two outs and down to the final strike, Zach Moon ripped an opposite field single, plating Bonilla to knot the score at 9-9.

In the bottom of the 11th, Jose Bonilla reached on an error to lead things off. Westerberg laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Bonilla to third. The Railsplitters recorded back-to-back intentional walks to load the bags. Ammerman stepped to the plate with two outs who smacked a single into center field for the game-winner.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they travel to Wingate for a 3 p.m., game.