Restaurants prep for game day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Americans are expected to consume 1.3 billions wings Sunday according to the National Chicken Council.

That demand makes for a frenzied lead up to the big game for employees at places like Wild Wing Café.

“We stock up big time for this,” said Daniel Scholer. “This is the big one.”

Scholer says they’ll produce about 11,000 or 12,000 chicken wings for Sunday’s big game.

“When I got here at nine this morning, the phone was ringing non-stop,” he said.

It’s all hands on deck.

“In the kitchen, we’re packed back there,” he said. “Got all my guys in, all my best guys, and you know, [we] can’t really fit anybody else back there right now.”

This year is expected to be extra packed as the Falcons hit the field.

“It’s just going to big big for everybody in general for sports in the state of Georgia. Everybody gets close,” Scholer said. “Everybody’s been pulling for the Dawgs, and the Braves and the Falcons for awhile. They’ve almost gotten there.”

Fans say they’re ready.

“It’s exciting to finally have them in there and be able to root for them and really feel like close to home, so it’s exciting,” said Falcons fan Brooke Jackson.

Americans will also buy more than 325 million gallons of beer. That’s more than a gallon of beer for each citizen.