DEVELOPING ON 6: Barnwell Police Chief Escorted Out of Office

Barnwell, SC- NewsChannel 6 has learned that Barnwell police chief, Reuben Black, was escorted out of his office Monday afternoon by investigators.

According to Agent Thom Berry with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, there is currently an active and ongoing investigation into the police department in Barnwell, South Carolina. Chief Black was escorted by agents from SLED out of his office as part of the investigation. Berry with SLED would not comment on what the investigation allegations pertain to, NewsChannel 6 is working to get more information on this developing story.