Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Donations are pouring in to the J.D. Paugh Memorial Fund to help Sergeant Meagher’s family and the injured deputies, Tiffany Justice, Michael Woodard and Chris Hill.

The goal is to help pay for 100% of the funeral and medical costs.

To make a donation:

JDPaughMemorial.org

Visit Harley Davidson of Augusta on Belair-Frontage Road