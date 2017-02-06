Hostage Situation Ends With Arrest

A man is in custody this morning, after a standoff with Richmond County deputies.

It all started when police were called to a home near Turkmen Spring road, just off Wrightsboro road in Augusta.

Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home and took a hostage.

One person was shot during the incident but the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A deputy was also fired up0on during the standoff, but was not hit.

The suspect surrendered to police just after 10 o’clock Sunday night.