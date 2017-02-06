Local law enforcement support charity flooded with donations after Richmond County deputy dies in line of duty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The untimely passing of Sargent Greg Meagher has shaken the entire community.

Following the tragedy one local charity was flooded with donations for the law enforcement officers family.

People have shown their support through endless social media post asking for prayers, as his family faces this hardship, and in less than 24 hours thousands of dollars have been raised through the Deputy J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation.

“My first thoughts were, not Greg. Greg was a law enforcement icon in this community.” Michael Cardenaz told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Cardenaz is still trying to wrap his mind around the devastating loss of his longtime friend and fellow law enforcement brother Greg Meagher.

“He was one of the best cops that I knew, personally,” Cardenaz said. “He would give you the shirt off of his back. Not to mention he was a mountain of a man, it was almost like he was indestructible.”

Cardenaz is the President of the Deputy J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation.

It was founded after the Richmond County deputy was killed, as a way to raise money for law enforcement agencies and deputies.

“These men and women they go to work everyday and they expect to come home, but they have in the back of their minds that they always know that there’s that chance,” Deputy J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation Secretary and Photographer Sharon Taylor said. “You just don’t expect it and it hits hard when it does.”

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the President of Xytex Corporation, where Meagher responded to Sunday before losing his life, is the treasurer of the charity.

A foundation the law enforcement officer held very near to his heart.

While his watch may have come to an end, the community he served and protected is not done watching out for his family.

“It’s been coming in as of last night and this morning. Trying to keep up with the emails, the messages, and things like that. We are well above 4 figures on the donations alone.” Cardenaz said.

Cardenaz says his brother in blue died a hero and that’s something no one will ever forget.

“Greg was larger than life, not only physically but also his demeanor and attitude. Everybody loved working with Greg.” He said.

The donations will go to the Meagher family as well as the other three deputies – Tiffany Justice, Chris Hill, and Michael Woodward.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, a donation booth will be set up at Timm’s Harley Davidson of Augusta during “Ladies Night” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you would like to purchase a memorial ID bracelet please click here.