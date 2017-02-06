Olive Road Overpass Accident

By Published:
Olive Road Accident
According to Corporal Schaffer with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office,  two adults and three children were sent to the hospsital after an accident at the Olive Road Overpass.

Around 4:30 in the afternoon, a  large Uhaul truck going East bound hit the beam of the overpass and that beam and hit a sedan with the five people in it.

The guy in the Uhaul fled the scene. The family was sent to Augusta University Medical Center but no life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing & charges are pending.

