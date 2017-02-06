One Man Dead After Early Morning Shooting

mary-morrison By Published: Updated:
breaking

 

Breaking News

Augusta, GA

One person is dead after an early morning shooting.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to Demaret Street shortly before two o’clock Monday morning.

When they arrived on the scene  they found a man with a gunshot wound.

According to the Richmond County Coroner the victim is identified as 27 year old Antonio Slater.

Coroner Mark Bowen says Slater was shot at least once

Slater was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is in the early stages.

No word on any possible suspects.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s