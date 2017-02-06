One Man Dead After Early Morning Shooting

Breaking News

Augusta, GA

One person is dead after an early morning shooting.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to Demaret Street shortly before two o’clock Monday morning.

When they arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.

According to the Richmond County Coroner the victim is identified as 27 year old Antonio Slater.

Coroner Mark Bowen says Slater was shot at least once

Slater was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is in the early stages.

No word on any possible suspects.