Xytex Corp., Sheriff address incident after tragic loss

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Less than 24 hours after Sgt. Greg Meagher died from inhaling an unknown chemical substance at Xytex Corp., the company responded.

A Xytex employee told NewsChannel 6 they were meeting Monday morning at the site and would issue a press release, but probably won’t be talking on camera.

The incident started just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.  A viewer called NewsChannel 6 with a tip that emergency crews responded to the sperm bank and that an officer was hurt.  A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office spokesman later confirmed one of their own, Sgt. Greg Meagher died from inhaling an unknown chemical while responding to an alarm.  The Augusta Fire Department released a statement that firefighters responded to a liquid nitrogen leak. Three other deputies at the building sustained injuries and were treated and released from Augusta University Medical Center.  A Xytex employee, whose name is not being released at this time, is being treated at Doctors Hospital.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree plans to hold a press conference Monday at 2:30 p.m.  We will bring you the latest on NewsChannel 6 at 5.

