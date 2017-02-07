Aiken County Council voting to accept $70K grant for Whiskey Road study

stefany-bornman-2 By Published: Updated:
Aiken County leaders are voting to accept a big check to complete the Whiskey Road study.
Aiken County leaders are voting to accept a big check to complete the Whiskey Road study.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County leaders are voting to accept a big check to complete the Whiskey Road study.

The County Transportation Committee has granted $70,000 dollars needed to complete the study.

On Tuesday, county council members will review a proposed resolution to accept the grant.

“Primarily what we are studying is the management of the storm water drainage,” Camille Furgiuele, Aiken County District 2 councilwoman, said. “Trying to eliminate all of the ditches that are along Whiskey Road and to then go on to make the road safer.”

Starting Mon., Feb. 20 to Thurs., Feb. 23 the public will have a chance to weigh-in on the upgrades.

That’s going to be held at the Odell Weeks Center.

County leaders tell WJBF NewsChannel 6 they hope to complete the study by the summer.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s