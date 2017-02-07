Aiken County Council voting to accept $70K grant for Whiskey Road study

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County leaders are voting to accept a big check to complete the Whiskey Road study.

The County Transportation Committee has granted $70,000 dollars needed to complete the study.

On Tuesday, county council members will review a proposed resolution to accept the grant.

“Primarily what we are studying is the management of the storm water drainage,” Camille Furgiuele, Aiken County District 2 councilwoman, said. “Trying to eliminate all of the ditches that are along Whiskey Road and to then go on to make the road safer.”

Starting Mon., Feb. 20 to Thurs., Feb. 23 the public will have a chance to weigh-in on the upgrades.

That’s going to be held at the Odell Weeks Center.

County leaders tell WJBF NewsChannel 6 they hope to complete the study by the summer.

