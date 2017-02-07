Aiken Public Safety acknowledges recent gang-related violence

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- More than a week has passed since shots rang out at a basketball game at South Aiken High School, but the community is still feeling the effects.

“During the event three people were injured by gunfire, but many more were harmed by the incident and the fear that began to spread in the days following,” said Chief Charles Barranco of the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Within hours, a task force of members from several agencies, including Aiken Public Safety, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI was assembled to find whoever did this.

“With the help of this task force, investigators were able to identify and apprehend the suspect in less than a week,” Barranco said.

Rakish Jenkins, 18, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol on school property. But the violence hasn’t ended there.

Last week, Aiken Public Safety also dealt with three more incidents– two shootings and a attempted armed robbery at a discount store.

“I am pleased to share with you that officers and investigators were able to clear all three of these incidents with arrests of six suspects responsible,” Barranco said.

Eight guns were also recovered. Two of those guns had been reported stolen.

“A large percentage of the most recent shooting incidents and acts of violence in our community have been gang related,” Barranco said.

He also says Aiken Public Safety has committed resources to address these issues and that Aiken isn’t defined by what happens there, but by how the community reacts.

“It’s our actions that define this community. It is your commitment, your sacrifice, your dedication to serving others, that makes Aiken truly a city of character, great promise, and great people,” he said.

Jenkins is still in custody.

Neither he, nor another man who was arrested with a gun before the game, are students in the Aiken County School system.

Aiken County Schools Superintendent, Sean Alford, says the schools are not experiencing specifically gang-related incidents.