Augusta parks survey finds public support for new festivals

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)People in our area want to see more activities in Augusta city parks.

The Recreation Department unveiling the results of a new survey into what type of events people want to see take place at recreation facilities.

According to the results the public is keen on food and music festivals, at parks like the common and Riverwalk.

“That was the overriding theme is what we heard food music downtown and taking some of the smaller events that are downtown and seeing if we can move them to other areas of the county and grow them in other areas,” says Recreation and Parks Director Glenn Parker.

Parker said surveys also indicated the public likes holiday festivals and some there were a lot of support for more Children events; he says that’s a market the city has not looked into.