Barnwell police chief removed from office by SLED

Barnwell, South Carolina (WJBF) – Barnwell Mayor about how the city will move forward and maintain their safety.

Mayor Edward Lemon of Barnwell says Chief Reuben Black has been working for the city for nearly 3 years and he’s never known him to do any wrong. NewsChannel 6 also spoke someone who knows the chief as a family friend.

“Well I’ve known Chief Black all of his life. I grew up with his family my entire life,” said Roxie Cheech, a family friend to Chief Reuben.

Roxie says she doesn’t understand why this is happened but hope this can come to a conclusion soon.

“He’s always what I’ve considered a good man of character,” said Roxie Cheech.

“Yesterday morning around 11 o clock three SLED agents showed up the my office and said they are doing an investigation,” says Mayor Edward Lemon of Barnwell.

An investigation that involved Barnwell police chief Reuben Black..

“We thought it be best to suspend him until SLED completes the investigation,” says Mayor Edward Lemon of Barnwell.

So far SLED has not given any additional information.

“Brian Johnson is now our acting chief as until this is resolved,” says Mayor Edward Lemon of Barnwell.

Mayor Lemon says until they get more information, no further decisions will be made.

“We’ve got to have evidence, we’ve got to have written statements, we’ve got to have a lot of things before we can make a full fledged decision,” says Mayor Edward Lemon of Barnwell.

While news of the investigation may have come as a shock, the mayor says it will not define the direction that Barnwell is headed in the future.

“Sure it was upsetting but we’re going to take care of the best way we can and move forward and we’ll be fine,” says Mayor Edward Lemon of Barnwell.

“We can just pray for the best, and hope that this thing turns out to not be devastating to Barnwell,” said Roxie Cheech, a family friend of Chief Reuben Black.

NewChnannel 6 also had a chance to talk with Thom Berry of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He wouldn’t say much, but he did confirm that SLED is investigating allegations against Chief Black.