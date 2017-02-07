Commission sets Gold Cross subsidy

Ga (WJBF) After months of debate city leaders are slamming the door on discussions about Gold Cross.

“Everything that was done for a reason if that’s what they want to do so be it, says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“So you’re done with it?”

“Yeah it’s a done deal,” says Fennoy.

The deal is this, a three year contract with Gold Cross paying $380 thousand dollars a year, or 700 thousand dollars less than last year.

Mayor Davis breaking a deadlocked commission and voting in favor of the cut.

“I’m firm on the 380 based on the information we received and Gold Cross hasn’t provided any information that would motivate me to change my mind,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Gold Cross’s current contract expired the first of this year the company now has increase Ambulances rides more than 900 dollars and for the first time is charging up to a 450 dollar response fee, something the company did not do before.

“It’s really impacting citizens and we said that the subsidy helped keep the price down and that’s why we pay a subsidy,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

But some commissioners are wondering if Gold Cross should have been paid in the first place.

Based on information from commissioner Sammie Sias, he said in 2005 a subcommittee recommended another company provide city ambulance service with a 400 thousand dollar subsidy but Gold Cross ended up with the contract with the city paying more than one million dollars a year.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six