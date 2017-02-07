Deputy offers musical tribute for ‘hero above heroes’ Sgt. Meagher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One deputy who worked with Sgt. Greg Meagher at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to him for going above and beyond the call of duty. Deputy Jason Payne truly looked up to Sgt. Meagher and it is with that admiration that he decided he would pen something special.

“He will be greatly missed and there won’t be any replacing him,” said Deputy Payne, who works in the Community Services Division.

Sgt. Meagher left such an impression on Payne, that he pulled out his guitar and took to social media.

“This is for my buddy Greg and his family,” Deputy Payne said while sitting on a chair in a video he posted to Facebook.

Deputy Jason Payne said he doesn’t play often for his law enforcement buddies, but he had to this time.

“He’s been through so much in his career to think that something like this would take him down,” he explained.

Sgt. Meagher died Sunday after inhaling a chemical in an attempt to save a Xytex employee who went in the sperm bank to shut off a liquid nitrogen valve. Deputies on the scene said Meagher risked his life over theirs to keep them safe.

“Anybody who will put his life on the line in the fashion in which he did in this particular situation is without a doubt a hero above heroes,” Payne explained.

So without a doubt, Deputy Payne offered his musical tribute.

“I know your life on earth was troubled. And only you could know the pain,” he sang.

“He was always the Jiminy Cricket in the background. He was always making the right choice for his people,” Payne said after speaking with another deputy who worked closely with Meagher.

The song goes on to say, “Cause son your work on Earth is done. And go to heaven a shining. Look for the Father and the Son.”

Payne also mentioned that while talking with a group of students at one local school, even one of the kids there remembered Meagher and misses him. He also shared that Meagher gave each of the people he worked with a coin to show him how much he cared about them.