AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a child involved in an accident this week.

9-year-old Brandon Burke died at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday morning at Augusta University Medical Center from injuries he received in an accident this past weekend.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on the 2100 block of Pepperidge Drive.

Burke was in the backseat and did not have his seatbelt on.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.