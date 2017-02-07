Fire Chief says department did it’s job at deadly leak

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Despite the hazardous materials in Sunday’s incident, the Augusta Fire Department was not the first

Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive to what went out as a “general alarm.

The fire department was called after deputies realized they were dealing with hazardous materials.\

Then the fire department was alerted and responded appropriately got them and did their job done the job they were suppose to do got the deputy out and got the employee out as well,” says Fire Chief Chris James.

James says the Chemical Safety Board has reached out to the fire department. He believes that group will be coming to Augusta to investigate. And he says the investigation will provide the department with more information into what happened.