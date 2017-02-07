Former AR Johnson teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

mike-lepp By Published:
jayson-reed

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former AR Johnson math teacher is behind bars, accused of sexual assault on a former student.

The parents of a former AR Johnson student, now college-aged, made the accusation against Dr. Jayson Reed in January.

Dr. Reed resigned from his position immediately after learning of the allegations.

In his resignation, Reed indicated that he was leaving due to ‘personal and family obligations.’

Following an investigation into the alleged incident, a Richmond County Board of Education Police Investigator secured a warrant for Dr. Reed’s arrest.

He is charged with Sexual Assault by a Person with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority.

Kaden Jacobs, Director of Communications and Community Engagement for Richmond County Schools stated the following…

“The accusations against Dr. Reed are deplorable and we will always take swift and decisive action to protect our students.”

