Funeral Services Set for Sgt. Greg Meagher

NewsChannel 6 has learned that funeral services are set for Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Greg Meagher.

Meagher was killed when he went inside the Xytex facility on Emmett Street Sunday to help a Xytex worker, and was overcome by what the fire department says was nitrogen gas.

Funeral services are as follows:

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9th from 6pm-8pm at Thomas L. King Funeral Home at 124 Davis Road in Augusta.

Meagher’s funeral will be Friday, February 10th at Noon at Church of the Most Holy Trinity, at 720 Telfair Street in Augusta.

He will be buried at Westover Memorial Park.

Meagher leaves behind two daughters and one grandchild.

Donations to help his family can be made to the Police Benevolent Foundation in memory of Sgt. Greg Meagher. A spokesperson for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 100% of all donations will go to Meagher’s family.