Josey, Westside earn first round region tournament wins Tuesday

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Tuesday afternoon, high school basketball region tournaments began for our local Georgia teams. The 2A – Region 4 girls tournament kicked off at Lucy C. Laney High School with Westside defeating Glenn Hills, 51-40, and T.W. Josey taking down Harlem, 57-31.

The girls tournament will resume Friday with 2-seed Josey playing 3-seed Jefferson County at 4 p.m. and top-seeded Laney playing 4-seed Westside at 7 p.m.

Both semifinal games will be played at Lucy C. Laney High School (as will Saturday’s region title game — 4 p.m.)

The 2A – Region 4 boys tournament will began Wednesday afternoon at Laney.

