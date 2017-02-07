NewsChannel 6’s Barclay Bishop chosen to represent Augusta in national campaign to end blood cancers

Augusta, GA (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) – The Augusta Office of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Georgia Chapter is pleased to announce that Barclay Bishop of WJBF NewsChannel 6 has been hand selected for LLS’s 2017 Woman of the Year All Star competition, a spirited ten-week fundraising campaign to help make a significant impact on the fight against blood cancers.

This year the campaign will run from March 9th – May 19th.

The Man & Woman of the Year All Star campaign launched in 2014 as a fundraising competition among a select group of Man & Woman of the Year alumni. One former Man and Woman of the Year candidate can be chosen to represent their local market as the All Star Alum for that year. Every dollar raised counts as one “vote”, and the male and female All Star alumni who raise the most votes during the campaign will be named the National Man & Woman of the Year All Stars.

Bishop, TV Anchor for Good Morning Augusta, is one of an elite group of influential, compassionate local and national community and business leaders who will compete for the National Woman of the Year All Star. Bishop was chosen to represent Augusta, and is the only candidate from the area.

Bishop will compete in honor of Augusta’s local Boy & Girl of the Year, William Chandler (age 9) and Noel Bruce (age 5), who are local blood cancer survivors representing the thousands of patients who have been helped by LLS support services and research.

Bishop first got involved with LLS in 2015 when she participated as a candidate in the local Man & Woman of the Year competition, winning the Community Involvement Award for her focus on the LLS mission during her fundraising campaign.

“Blood cancer doesn’t discriminate, it’s a disease that affects the young and old all over the world. As there are no means of preventing or screening for most blood cancers, we have to focus on finding cures,” said Bobbie Jo Gainey, Campaign Director for LLS’s Augusta Office. “Our Man & Woman of the Year candidates embody the idea that anyone can make a difference with hard work and dedication. Everybody wins when cancer loses.”

To follow along on Barclay’s journey, go to: www.barclaysbelievers.com. For more information about Man & Woman of the Year, visit: www.mwoy.org/ga.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ® (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

The Georgia Chapter serves patients with a variety of programs including the Patti Robinson Kaufmann First Connection Program, the Georgia Blood Cancer Conference, and the LLS Co-Pay Assistance Program which provided $1.2 million to patients statewide in fiscal year 2016. Currently, LLS has invested $600,000 in Translational Research within the state of Georgia through multi-year grants. It is estimated that there were approximately 4,530 new diagnoses for blood cancer in Georgia in 2016. Visit www.lls.org/ga.