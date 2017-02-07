Surveillance video of South Aiken High reveals terrorizing shooting, Public Safety Chief discusses initiatives to decrease violent crimes

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 has obtained surveillance video of a shooting outside of South Aiken High School.

The shots fired, during a basketball game, are part of a recent surge in violent activity that Aiken Public Safety Officers are working to curb.

In an effort to tackle the growing violence, Public Safety has teamed up with other law enforcement agencies and community members.

Together the work to target offenders and provide them with the right resources to change their lifestyles.

In video obtained exclusively by WJBF NewsChannel 6 you see dozens of people run back inside the South Aiken High gym after gunshots rang out.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 blurred the video in order to not show the faces of minors.

It was that terrorizing shooting that promoted school officials to enhance security, at all future athletic events, and put a spotlight on gang activity in Aiken.

Public Safety has committed resources to lowering the violence.

Chief Charles Barranco says one of those resources is the Aiken Safe Communities initiative.

A program that targets offenders.

“Our prosecutor partners, they come in and they select those that are the most violent.” Barranco told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The proactive initiative essentially links repeat offenders with community-partners that can help them change their lifestyle through education or job placement.

Aiken Safe Communities is done through blind selection and there’s a handful of guidelines offenders must meet to qualify.

“You have to be 18-years-old, you must have to be a felon and you have to be on probation,” the Chief said.

Barranco says he recognizes the program isn’t perfect.

His goal is to zero in on offenders, like 18-year-old Rakish Jenkins who is facing attempted murder charges, before they commit violent acts.

“It’s not about where you live, what color your skin is,” Barranco said. “It’s totally about what your behavior is.”

Chief Barranco tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 since enacting the program there’s been an 18 percent decreased in crimes committed by repeat offenders.