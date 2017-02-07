The Medical College of Georgia commemorates 50 years of desegregation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Hundreds gathered Tuesday night to recognize 50 years of desegregation of the Medical College of Georgia.

50 years ago, Frank Rumph and John T. Harper began school at the Medical College of Georgia as the school’s first African American students.

Tuesday night, the college recognized them and the handful of black students who matriculated in those early years of desegration.

Dr. Tommy Leonard is among them.

“Initially I thought coming from an all-black university, I thought there would be hostilities and all. Didn’t experience that

But he says he still felt like an outsider.

“I didn’t feel included, and they didn’t make me feel included,” he said.

Tuesday night, hundreds packed in to honor Dr. Leonard and others who faced the same struggles to achieve their dream.

“I’m surprised,” Dr. Leonard said. “I feel pretty good. I’m glad to be back. I see a lot of Afro-American students now and first year, second year, third year, and, I’m hopeful. Very hopeful.”

In fact, African-American enrollment at the Medical Cellege has increased nearly 300 percent since 2016.

The keynote speaker, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. David Satcher acknowledged how those pioneering medical students helped open the door for others

“Your presence here and the way you conducted yourself and the way you succeeded will last for many years to come,” Dr. Satcher said. “Not just here, but I think the throughout the country and in some ways throughout the world.”

Second year med student Ify Orizu is one of the med students hoping to share that legacy with the world. Her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria, and her dream to take what she’s learned at the Medical College of Georgia back to Africa.

“I want to give back to my community,” she said. “Not only here in America, but back home in Nigeria because unfortunately health care is slim to none.”

The Medical College of Georgia is ranked as one of the top ten most diverse medical schools in the county.