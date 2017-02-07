Walking Tall Ministry Celebrates Anniversary, Needs RV

TELEVISION PARK– Helping the homeless has become the mission for one Aiken woman and she does it in a unique way, with a mobile ministry called Walking Tall.

Felisha Ruehmer noticed that homeless people didn’t look others in the eye– they tended to walk with their heads down. The cosmetologist wanted to give them pride that makes them want to hold their head high and walk tall… so she started offering free haircuts to people in need. and the haircuts grew into something much bigger:

“I kept getting tagged in a Facebook video about street haircuts for the homeless and finally on New Year’s Eve I said, “OK God, if this is where you’re leading me to do this, if you’ll just show me how I’ll do it.”

So I made a Facebook post before I went to bed, and when I woke up I had several cosmetologists saying if you make it happen, we’ll be there- to give their time for free- so it took four weeks for us to have our first event, Valentine’s Day weekend 2015, that was at Christ Central on Richland Avenue, and so this Valentine’s Day weekend we’re gonna celebrate our one year anniversary and do it all over again!”

In January, Felisha was honored by WJBF NewsChannel 6 and our Giving Your Best partners with the Jefferson Award! She will represent the CSRA at the national Jefferson Awards event in Washington, DC this coming June.You can help Walking Tall celebrate its one-year anniversary this Saturday, February 11th at Christ Central on Richland Ave from 10am – Noon Volunteers are needed! And the following supplies would be appreciated:

Book bags

Bibles

Non-perishables foods

Toiletries

Bottled water

Socks Felisha is also in need of a new RV… the one she’s using now is an ’88 and it’s got a lot of leaks. If you have an RV you don’t use anymore, please consider donating it to her charity. You can reach Felisha at 803-439-0761.