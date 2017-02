AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Tattnall Square and Aquinas advanced in the Class A Region 7 tournament on Wednesday.

Third-seeded Tattnall Square rallied to knock off the No. 2 seed Lincoln County Red Devils 70-66 in overtime, while top-seeded Aquinas defeated Twiggs County _____.

The Trojans advance to face Wilkinson, while the Irish will play First Presbyterian Day in the semifinals on Friday at Stratford Academy.