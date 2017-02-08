Augusta Prep’s Hamp Gibbs signs as preferred walk-on with Georgia Tech

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta Prep star Hamp Gibbs signed as a preferred walk-on with Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Gibbs, who was also considering walk-on spots at North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke, Ole Miss and Columbia, said once Tech offered after Border Bowl IV in January and he took his visit, it was a no-brainer.

“As I thought more and more each day, especially once I got up to Tech, it clicked,” Gibbs said. “I knew it was the place. When you get there and see that campus, the facilities and what the place has to offer you, you just have to say ‘what can I offer the place?’ And I think I can bring a lot. It’s going to be fun.”

Now that Gibbs is officially committed, he’s ecstatic to be a Yellow Jacket.

“Go Jackets, man,” Gibbs said. “I’m never going to wear other college gear the rest of my life. I’m only going to wear Georgia Tech 24/7. I can’t wait to get up there and show them what I got.”

Gibbs will play offensive line for the Yellow Jackets. He reports on June 15th.