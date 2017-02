North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF) – A new top leader has been named in North Augusta.

The results of Tuesday’s primary election unveiled retired Air Force Colonel, Bob Pettit as the city’s new mayor.

Pettit defeated businessman Brett Brannon.

He’ll be replacing longtime North Augusta Mayor, Lark Jones.

Of the three open city council seats, Pat Carpenter, Fletcher Dickert and David McGhee all won re-election.