Columbia County names interim Emergency Management Director

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – A interim Emergency Management Agency director has been named after Pam Tucker turned in her resignation last week.

Tucker cited a hostile work environment under County Administrator, Scott Johnson.

Andy Leanza, the Deputy Director will be fulfilling Tucker’s duties until an internal investigation with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been finalized.

Tucker’s resignation letter said March 1st would be her last day.

She took an early leave, and according to a county spokesperson, she will be paid until March 1st.

