Global manufacturers investing money into Aiken County facilities, bringing 129 new jobs

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two global manufacturers have announced they’ll be investing millions into local facilities and bringing more than 100 new jobs to Aiken.

Emerson Electric Company, which produces valve components, is expanding its Aiken County operations.

The $8 million dollar investment is bringing 86 new jobs to the area.

The Carlstar Group, a specialty wheels and tires manufacturer, is also investing $6.9 million dollars into its current facility.

The company hopes to create 43 new jobs in Aiken.