Proposal to use Cannabis oil cleared GA Senate Committee

ATLANTA (AP) —

A proposal to lower the amount of THC allowed in medical cannabis oil used by Georgians has cleared a state Senate committee.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved a bill that would cut the legal level of THC — one of the intoxicating chemicals found in marijuana — to 3 percent. Qualifying patients have been able to legally possess cannabis oil with 5 percent THC since 2015.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Ben Watson of Savannah, conceded he had no scientific studies to back up the reduction, saying cannabis’ classification as an illegal narcotic makes it difficult to study. Instead, a group of pediatricians testified in favor of lower THC.

Watson’s bill would also add autism to the list of medical conditions qualifying Georgians to use cannabis oil.