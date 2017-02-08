WJBF Scholar Athlete: Lakeside’s Karsten Messer

zachnathan-palm By and Published:
5d34108b1e7843bba2fa181a4ffc5d54

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Karsten Messer has always been near the top of his class as a student, and this fall he was named an all-region first team offensive lineman for the Lakeside Panthers.

What Messer has accomplished both on and off the field is truly remarkable considering when he was in Kindergarten he was diagnosed with a condition that causes him to have no depth perception in one eye.

“I’ve just modeled everything off [my parents],” Messer said. “They just push me to do my best in everything I do.”

His parents said it’s intrinsic motivation that drives Karsten.

“He’s such a hard worker,” Karsten’s father Brian Messer said. “We don’t really have to do a lot to push him. He says we push him, but he takes care of his business.”

Messer said he will attend either Georgia Tech or Alabama where he will major in mechanical engineering.

 

