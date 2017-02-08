Xytex issues statement regarding current storage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, Xytex released a statement regarding the status of current samples stored at their location.

A representative for the company stated that all tissue samples in their possession are safe and will continue to be stored to industry standards.

They also say that while that have received a cessation order on specific equipment, their storage capabilities are not affected during this investigation.

The incident under investigation happened just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Greg Meagher of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office died from inhaling nitrogen fumes after he responded to an alarm activation at the Xytex location on Emmett St.

The woman Meagher rescued remains in the hospital. Anita Wylds is currently at Doctors Hospital. She was last listed in critical condition.

OSHA is currently investigating the incident.