Xytex issues statement regarding current storage

mike-lepp By Published:
Xytex Corp. responds to chemical incident that is expected to have killed Sheriff's deputy.
Xytex Corp. responds to chemical incident that is expected to have killed Sheriff's deputy.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, Xytex released a statement regarding the status of current samples stored at their location.

A representative for the company stated that all tissue samples in their possession are safe and will continue to be stored to industry standards.

They also say that while that have received a cessation order on specific equipment, their storage capabilities are not affected during this investigation.

The incident under investigation happened just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Greg Meagher of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office died from inhaling nitrogen fumes after he responded to an alarm activation at the Xytex location on Emmett St.

The woman Meagher rescued remains in the hospital. Anita Wylds is currently at Doctors Hospital. She was last listed in critical condition.

OSHA is currently investigating the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s