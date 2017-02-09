2nd arrest made in Paces Run January shooting

WJBF Staff Published:
abree-tiesha-east

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in January.

22-year-old Abree Tiesha East was arrested Wednesday. She’s facing the charges of Accessory Before the Fact to a Felon, Grand Larceny, Driving Under Suspension and No South Carolina Driver’s License.

The incident occurred January 12th when officers responded for shots reportedly being fired in the area of Paces Run Apartments on Brandt Court.

There they found a victim suffering from two gunshot wounds and another man attempting to stop the bleeding. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

21-year-old David Anthony Crawford Jr was taken into custody last month.

 

