After 2 years sewer tie in program slowly adding new customers

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) George Kennedy was working on a problem tree stump at his Sand Ridge neighborhood home, before this year he had problems with his septic tank.

“We had to have it pumped out three of four times sometimes it wouldn’t drain right,” said Kennedy.

Late last year Kennedy got on the city sewer system the city contracted with plumbers to hook him up for just ten dollars.

“So it worked out really well,” Kennedy said

“Now you pay a sewer bill,”

“Yes sir I don’t mind paying a sewer bill I don’t have the problems in the back anyhow,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy was one of the about than 35 hundred residents who were on septic tanks when the city approved ten dollar tie in program two years ago, he’s hooked on but thousands more are still not.

“We hooked up about two hundred customers up to sewer we got a slow start logistically it was a lot to deal with,” said Utilities Department Director Tom Wiedmeier.

Wiedmeier says last year he budgeted one million dollars to tie in septic tank owners, about 800 thousand dollars was spent, and this year another one million dollars is budgeted.

Our goal is to do about thirty a month so we’ll be doing this for a number of years,” said Wiedmeier.

“At a million dollars a year.”

“Yeah that’s what we programmed into our budget,” said Wiedmeier.

At first the city was going to mandate septic tanks owners to tie in and pay at least 500 dollars for the upfront costs that would have been less expensive for the city.

“If you would have mandated I think you would have generated so much ill will that I think this is the best way,” said Wiedmeier.

The Utilities Department is spending money to tie in customers but of course it will also be creating new sewer bill payers so Wiedmeier says he expects the city should break even on the hook ups in five to six years.