Bus shelters will take months to get on street

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It will be months before Augusta’s bus riders have it made in the shade.

The Transit Department has given the go-ahead to pick up about 100 used bus shelters from Jacksonville, Florida…FOR FREE. But it’s going to take months before riders see more shelters on the street. The plan calls for the city to first re-furbish all the Florida shelters, as well as all the existing shelters using money voters approved in the last sales tax.

” Using that SPLOST money of 650 thousand dollars we’re also targeting using some more FTA grant funds to help us increase that program this will go over a few years or so you just can’t get it done all at once but we’re excited to get started,” said Transit Director Patrick Stephens.

The additional shelters will bring the total to about 275, but that still leaves more than half of the bus stops without any cover for riders.