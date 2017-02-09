Neighbor reacts to McCormick County murder investigation, coroner identifies victim

Related Coverage Investigators identify body found near Clarks Hill Lake, teen in custody

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 now knows the name of a victim from a murder that happened Wednesday in McCormick County.

The McCormick County Coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Mathew Van Adams.

Adams body was found Wednesday night on Goose Rd near Clarks Hill Lake.

On Wednesday, McCormick County deputies responded to a domestic-related incident in the Lost Wilderness neighborhood.

A neighbor tells NewsChannel 6 he’s shocked to hear the news because things like that are unheard of in that area near the lake.

“We saw the police come down through and ambulances and stuff,” Goose Road homeowner Gary Burdic said. “We couldn’t figure out what was going on.”

On Thursday all was calm now in the Lost Wilderness neighborhood, but Wednesday night it was the scene of a domestic dispute that turned deadly.

Neighbors tell NewsChannel 6 the victim, 18-year-old Mathew Van Adams, lived with his mother and 16-year-old brother at a home on Goose Rd.

The 16-year-old is in custody being questioned about the murder.

Burdic, who lives right up the street from Adams, says people who live on Goose Road watch out for one another.

That’s why the shocking news is absolutely heartbreaking.

Especially because he knows the people involved.

“Yea, I mean they were nice. They were good kids, I mean, the one that got hurt there, he would take the shirt off his back to help you.” Burdic told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “The other one, I mean, brothers have fights, arguments, stuff like that. I know I got 4.”

Burdic says his quiet neighborhood was flooded with people on Wednesday night, and early Thursday morning investigators came knocking on his front door.

“What did they say? They were looking for somebody?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yea they were looking for somebody. I just don’t want to repeat his name, if you don’t mind,” he said. “They were looking for somebody, I told him where he lived and they went there, probably just to ask some questions or get some information about something.”

The homeowner doesn’t remember seeing the teenagers together too often, but knows both of the boys were always helping out their neighbors.

One he especially remembers as being very athletic and often saw that he went on jogs up and down Goose Rd.

He says he offers their family his condolences because he can’t imagine what they must be feeling right now.

“The thing is… I don’t understand how something like this could really happen to a family that.” Burdic said.

This is still an ongoing SLED investigation.

The teen in custody is currently at a juvenile detention center in Columbia, S.C.

On Friday, Adams body will be taken to Newberry for an autopsy.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for the latest details in this developing story.