Border Bowl IV raises $20,000 for Augusta Ronald McDonald House

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — The fourth edition of WJBF’s Border Bowl featured another thrilling finish with Team South Carolina knocking off Team Georgia to even the all-time series. However, the real reward for everyone involved came Friday afternoon, as the local Ronald McDonald House received a $20,000 check for proceeds raised from Border Bowl IV.

“Just a huge opportunity,” Strom Thurmond and Team South Carolina head coach Antwaun Hillary said. “Not only for me but for the players and just be able to raise so much money for a great cause is just an unbelievable deal.”

“It gets bigger every year,” Aquinas and Team Georgia head coach James Leonard said. “Very well organized. The kids love it, and I mean, the best part about it is to raise money for the Ronald McDonald house. So to be a part of it was a huge honor for me and the Aquinas community.”

The $20,000 is a Border Bowl record and amounts to a total of $58,205 raised for the Ronald McDonald House in past four years.