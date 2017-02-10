Deadly accident in Burnettown claims one life

BURNETTOWN, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a two vehicle collision in Burnettown.

82-year-old Ryan L. Still of Walterboro, S.C. was killed when his vehicle was struck after attempting to make a u-turn on the Aiken-Augusta Highway.

His car was struck when he failed to yield right-of-way to an oncoming van.

Still was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A friend and Still’s grandchild were in the vehicle as well. No word on their injuries.

Still was in town to attend his brother’s funeral in Graniteville.

 

