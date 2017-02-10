Donations in honor of Deputy Sgt. Greg Meagher and family being accepted

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Just as the community leaned on Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Greg Meagher for his protection, you do have the opportunity to give in his honor for the Meagher family.

Donations can be made to the Police Benevolent Association in the name of Sgt. Greg Meagher. You can donate HERE.

You can also purchase a bracelet or car decal through the J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation. JDPaughMemorial.org

Those items have the deputy’s name, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office logo along with Sgt. Meagher’s end of watch date.

Visit Harley Davidson of Augusta on Belair-Frontage Road, Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for a pancake breakfast in honor of Sgt. Meagher. All proceeds from this event will go to the J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation.