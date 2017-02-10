Law enforcement community pays respect to fallen Richmond County Sgt. Greg Meagher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Support for fallen Richmond County Sgt. Greg Meagher came from law enforcement officers both near and far.

On Friday, hundreds of Richmond County deputies lined Telfair St. and behind them stood hundreds of other officers from all over the state of Georgia.

“It’s a loss for the whole law enforcement community,” said Grovetown Police Chief Scott Wheatley.

The blue line may be thin, but the bond between law enforcement agencies is bold.

“We all bleed blue,” said Emory University Police Department Sargent Jason Davis. “Whenever one of use is hurt, we all network and come together for each other and support each other.”

Until his last moments, Richmond County Sgt. Meagher lived out the oath he took, to serve and protect his community.

Friday, in an appropriate send-off law enforcement officers from different walks of life stood side-by-side to mourn the death of one of their own.

“If you’ve been around the C.S.R.A. for 20 years or more in law enforcement, you know Greg Meagher and more than likely you’re a friend of Greg Meagher’s. So we are here to pay our respect.” Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

It wasn’t just deputies who paid their respect to the fallen officer and his family.

First responders, police officers, the Honor Guard, retired veterans, members of the motorcycle community and even students from Immaculate Conception Catholic School of Augusta were in attendance.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office knows the pain of losing a brother all to well.

Before the funeral procession Sheriff Michael Hunt shared some advice for Richmond County deputies and Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

“Just lean on each other and be strong,” said Sheriff Hunt. “You just have to lean on each other and welcome the support that comes to you.”

Almost every law enforcement office wore a blue band across their badge.

This is a sign of mourning for the law enforcement community.