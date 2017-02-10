Local business show support for Sgt. Meagher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Businesses across the CSRA are showing support for Sergeant Meagher and his family.

Businesses in our area are doing everything from selling decals and bracelets to offering hotel discounts to support Sergeant Meagher, his family, and his fellow officers.

Sharon Taylor, a Harley Davidson employee and J.D. Paugh board member said donations came flying in before they even announced they were accepting them.

“With as much hate that is going on with our law enforcement right now, there’s tremendous more support than there is hate out there. The CSRA has come together and really shown that,” Taylor said.

Harley Davidson of Augusta is not only selling car decals and bracelets to raise funds, but the shop is hosting a free pancake breakfast open to the public on Saturday morning at nine. All donations will go directly to the J.D. Paugh foundation in honor of Sergeant Meagher.

“We have our flag dropped half mast out of respect. We’ve also got it on out marquee outside out of respect for him and our law enforcement,” Taylor told NewsChannel 6.

Many law enforcement officers have come here from out of town for Sgt. Meagher’s funeral. Several are staying at Augusta’s Sheraton Inn.

“We just instructed my staff that anyone who called who was coming to town for that would be treated as a VIP and offered the discounted rate,” Kat Johnson, Sheraton Inn’s manager, explained.

Johnson said the deputies provide security to the hotel.

“We just have a really good relationship with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, so when they need a favor we’re willing to help, and when we need a favor, they always help,” Johnson said.

Wild WIngs Cafe is accepting donations in honor of the fallen hero. Carolina Ale House said a “Dine and Donate” is in the works.

Johnson and Taylor said community support and partnership is crucial in times like this.

“Whether it’s here through the dealership or through the J.D. Paugh Foundation, just supporting those deputies is the best you can do,” Taylor said.

Sharon Taylor said the donations that have flown in are not just local, but also from other countries.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at: https://www.jdpaughmemorial.org/donate.