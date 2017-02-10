Night to Shine Prom is a big hit at TrueNorth Church

North Augusta, SC– It was a “Night to Shine” in North Augusta for some very special guests.

WJBF photojournalist Colton West takes us inside a prom night that was every bit as special for organizers as it was for guests.

“It is awesome!” Deborah Young is the Night to Shine coordinator.

“Night to Shine is an incredible prom that’s put on for individuals with special needs ages 14 to whenever. It begins with the red carpet as they come up. They have a red carpet welcome with their buddy that will take care of them throughout the night. they have the opportunity to enjoy dancing, have the opportunity to enjoy food, they have the opportunity to enjoy a photo booth. we also have limousine rides for them to ride around and enjoy that.”

Lead Pastor of TrueNorth, Steve Davis, says the place is filled with joy.

“Just the opportunity to see the joy of the kings and queens having a blast at the very special prom that is unquily designed for them, so that they can have a time of love and dance together with those around them.”

Each guest gets a buddy, like Jena Clark.

“I just hope that Brett goes home tonight with a lot of memories and hopefully he has made a lot of good friends. I know that I have made a good friend in Brett tonight. We’ve had a blast tonight. I don’t know he’s wonderful. He loves to dance. He loves to sing. He does like to dance with other girls though!”

And tonight, Brett Holtzclaw feels like a king: “I’ve been dancing with my friends. Made some new friends. Iit is awesome! ! love Night to Shine.”