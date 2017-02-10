Public displays support for fallen hero in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The CSRA community and others throughout Georgia showed up and showed out to offer some support for the family of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Greg Meagher and his immediate law enforcement family.

The display of support started hours before the funeral with miniature American flags and blue ribbons placed along the processional route.

During the funeral, supporters lined the sidewalks too.

Peter Way, who showed up on Monte Sano Ave. holding a flag and his service dog who was wearing a flag bandanna, said he knew Meagher and described the event as a sad day for the entire community.

Meagher, who had Irish ancestry, brought out a large group from the Irish American Heritage Society. President Ralph Bowles carried a large Irish flag while others wore the green, white and orange sash.

“A hero. An Irish hero.”

The high-ranking deputy was dedicated to his job until death. That’s why the Sons of Sobriety rode their blue and black decorated motorcycles to Walton Way.

“I had to pay respects to his family because right now I know they’re suffering. We want to be here to support them also,” said Steven “Bonez” Waters.

“It just shows his character and what other people meant to him. That’s another reason we just wanted to show support to a fallen deputy who tried to help somebody and died in the line of duty,” Bowles said.

“Was that the Irish way?”

“That’s the Irish way,” He replied.

It was a more than half hour processional with people who knew Sgt. Meagher and those who didn’t watching a bond of law enforcement brotherhood travel from Downtown Augusta to Summerville.

“[We] Had a working relationship. Knew him from call out work and on and off duty time. You can’t say enough good about him. Super guy and he will be missed,” Way shared.”

Trisha Fibeash stood along Monte Sano Ave. She said she had a relative who was close to Sgt. Meagher.

“I think people are good and just want to help each other and that’s what America stands for, especially people like police officers who put their lives in danger all the time and we don’t even think about it. I don’t think I could have done it and that’s why I consider him a hero.”

Many people waved the American flag and held signs reflecting on a fallen deputy.

“He died doing what he loved doing and that was protecting and serving his community,” said Waters.

“Never forgotten,” Fibeash said reading her friend’s sign. “We will never forget. We haven’t forgotten Officer Paugh for what he did and he will never be forgotten.”

Fibeash also spoke about the employee Sgt. Meagher was trying to save. She said she is hoping Anita Wylds pulls through so that Sgt. Meagher’s death will not be in vain.

Photojournalist: Colton West