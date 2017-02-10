Thousands show up for Sgt. Greg Meagher’s funeral

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sgt. Greg Meagher was laid to rest on Friday.

The 57-year-old died Sunday while trying to save a woman from a building that had a liquid nitrogen leak.

Sgt. Meagher worked for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for more than 30 years.

Which means just about every person who has worked at the Sheriff’s Office during the last three decades came into contact with Sgt. Meagher.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree was close friends with him and former Richmond County Sheriff Ronnie Strength was as well.

Friday was an emotional day in downtown Augusta as Sgt. Greg Meagher was laid to rest.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was in full force to show support for their fallen brother.

For all of them saying goodbye to the law enforcement leader was one of the most difficult things they’ve ever had to do.

“It is. Not just for law enforcement, but for the citizens of Richmond County as well,” Strength told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “He dedicated his life to the Sheriff’s Office as well as to the citizens of Richmond County. He was a 100% law enforcement man.”

Meagher’s funeral service started with a motorcade to The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Telfair St.

Meagher’s casket was carried inside the church by his friends and family.

Thousand of officers saluting the man who died while rushing into a building to save someone, despite the apparent danger.

“What a tribute, but it does not surprise me one bit. People turn out for law enforcement,” the former Sheriff said. “They know how important law enforcement is. They are very much appreciated and without a doubt, he is.”

Sheriff Roundtree and his command staff lead the Sheriff’s Office into the church.

When the service ended Meagher was carried again, this time on his way to his resting place.

“You know, I never, in all the years that I worked with him, I never saw him when he didn’t have a smile on his face,” he said. “You know, most people are griping about things, but he never would, and he’s going to be sorely missed.”

There were a lot of tears on Friday, but there were a lot more smiles than everything else.

Sheriff’s Office employees tell NewsChannel 6 they have a lot of good memories about Sgt. Meagher.

Just another sign of just how good of a man he really was.