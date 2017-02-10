Three arrested in North Augusta home invasion

North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF) – Three men have been arrested in connection with a North Augusta home invasion.

The incident happened the night of Wednesday, February 1st, just before 11 a.m. at a home in the Lynhurst subdivision.

The three suspects forcibly entered the home of 81-year-old Robert Dooley and held him at gunpoint while taking a number of items from the home.

The suspects then fled the house without harming Dooley.

Responding officers found a suspicious vehicle nearby, abandoned, with items confirmed taken from Dooley’s home, inside. The vehicle was seized by investigators.

The next morning, the owner of the car attempted to report to North Augusta Public Safety that it was stolen.

After interrogations, it was determined that the owner and two friends planned to rob Dooley.

20-year-old Desmond Mazzini Cooper, 17-year-old Jamarus Boyd and Cortez Bennett were all arrested and charged with 1st Degree Burglary, Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. They are currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

