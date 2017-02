Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) — Sanders Commings was a 5th round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he only played in two NFL games, as injuries derailed his football career.

But the Augusta native and Westside High School alum isn’t giving up on a professional sports career yet. According to Fox Sports Ken Rosenthal, Commings is has been training to make a Major League baseball club.

