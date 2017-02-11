Augusta University basketball sweeps Armstrong State Saturday afternoon

Courtesy of Augusta University Athletics:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team won its third game in a row on Saturday afternoon with an 88-76 Peach Belt Conference victory over the Armstrong State Pirates in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

The Jaguars improved to 19-6 overall and 12-5 in the Peach Belt, while the loss slid Armstrong to 10-15 and 5-11 in the league.

Five Jaguars scored double figures, with senior Keshun Sherrill scoring 22 to lead the team. Sophomore Deane Williams put up 14 points and eight rebounds, junior Tamyrik Fields had 11 points, and sophomores Tyvez Monroe and Vlad Cobzaru 10 each.

Augusta shot 51.7 percent (31-of-60) from the floor to Armstrong’s 41.4 percent (23-of-56). At the free-throw line AU made 22-of-26 (84.6 percent) and the Pirates 23-for-30 (76.7 percent). Armstrong outrebounded AU 35-33, but the Jags force them into 19 turnovers while only having 12.

Armstrong was led by Denzel Council’s 23 points and Kalen Clifton’s 15.

Armstrong made the first bucket of the day, but AU regained the lead 11-8 on a TC Fields jumper. Augusta ignited the offense to close the second half and take a 40-30 lead into the locker room at halftime.

AU forced the Pirates into 12 turnovers and only committed five in the first half. Sherrill and Williams led the team in the first half scoring with Sherrill scoring 12 and Williams 10.

The Jags never trailed in the second half and prevailed 88-76.

Augusta plays across town at Paine College on Monday, Feb. 13 for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff in The HEAL Complex in Augusta, Ga. The women are set to play at 5:30 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University women’s basketball team won a 76-66 Peach Belt Conference game over the Armstrong State Pirates on Saturday afternoon in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

Augusta (13-10, 8-9 PBC) completed the regular-season sweep of the Pirates (8-17, 4-12 PBC) with the non-conference win.

Jags junior Abrea Harris led the team with 21 points. Ranked fifth in the league for made field goals, AU senior Breonna O’Conner had double figures in the first half and ended the game with 20 points. O’Conner is also third in steals in the PBC and added three in the win.

The Jags recorded a 47.8 field-goal percentage (32-of-67) to Armstrong’s 37.2 percent (25-of-67) Augusta was 8-of-11 at the free-throw line (72.7 percent) and 4-of-12 from beyond the arc (33.3 percent).

Armstrong was led by Jessica Doyle’s 20 points and Machala Raymonville’s 15 points.

AU shot over 70 percent from the floor in the first period to build a 24-14 lead. Junior JJ Williams hit a trey at the top of the key with 7:59 on the clock in the first half as Augusta took a 31-14 advantage and Armstrong called a timeout.

The Pirates put up 19 points to AU’s 18 in the second period, but the Jaguars took the half on top 42-33. Augusta hit 20 field goals to Armstrong’s 13 in the first half and outscored them in the paint 20-10.

A layup from Armstrong beat the buzzer at the end of the third period for an eight-point contest. The Jags led by 17 in the first half, but the Pirates’ offense prowess kept them in the PBC East Division battle.

With just less than five minutes to play, AU owned a 66-57 lead and held on for a 76-66 win.

Augusta plays across town at Paine College on Monday, Feb. 13 for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff in The HEAL Complex in Augusta, Ga. The men are set to play at 7:30 p.m.