Breakfast in honor of Sergeant Meagher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Harley-Davidson continues to fly their flag at half staff in honor of Sergeant Meagher.

Several people in the community came out to support him at the pancake breakfast.

“Everybody comes in, gets pancakes and coffee and makes a donation,” law enforcement supporter, Diann Marum said.

Whether it’s one dollar or twenty dollars, Harley Davidson is accepting all donations for Sergeant Greg Meagher.

Harley-Davidson of Augusta is a large supporter of the J.D. Paugh Foundation, a nationally recognized charity that supports law enforcement in the name of fallen Richmond county deputy, James D. Paugh.

Sharon Taylor, the event coordinator at Harley-Davidson, said a lot of their workers are ex-law enforcement. She said it’s only natural for them to do everything they can to show support..

“I didn’t know him personally, but he’s a great guy from what I know… and a hero. I got one of his stickers for my truck and a little thin blue ribbon to go with it,” supporter Ron Masters said.

Both Marum and Masters said law enforcement plays an important role in not just their own lives, but also in the community.

“It’s our law enforcement that keeps everything safe for all the individuals and our citizens in this area, so we enjoy our officers coming around,” Marum said.

“Police, first responders is who you call, and when you’re in trouble, you always call your mother or the police. Usually it’s the police, Masters said.

Marum and Masters said the community’s involvement and support for Meagher is crucial.

“You need to get out there and show your support, and when you see them, thank them for what they do. Their life is on the line everyday, Masters said.

“I send my condolences to his family, and the community is coming together to support him and his family. We’re really sorry for the loss because it’s a big one,” Marum concluded.