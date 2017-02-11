Inside the tattoo business

ink-industry

Be sure to watch NewsChannel 6 at 6 on Monday night.  We will go behind the scenes of the tattoo business. It is an industry that is growing by leaps and bounds.  It’s fighting so-called “competitors” that do not follow the law.  People who are willing to give you a tattoo out of their homes, garage, or worse are hurting the legitimate artists. We will talk to the experts at the state and local level about the need for strict regulations for this industry. It’s not just a matter of money, either. If you go to an unlicensed tattoo artist, you run serious health risks. I learned some very interesting facts about how some pretty nasty germs can get into your body, if you are not getting your ink in a sanitary setting.

Be sure to join us for this special report on the tattoo industry, Monday at 6 on NewsChannel 6.

 

