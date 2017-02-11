Laney girls, boys basketball teams win region titles on home floor

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Saturday night belonged to the Wildcats as both its girls and boys teams won the 2A – Region 4 titles at Lucy C. Laney High School.

The Lady Wildcats rolled to a 76-33 win over rival Josey to capture their 8th consecutive region championship under head coach Otis Smart.

“It feels good,” Smart said with a smile after the win. “Trying to get another state title.”

The Wildcats won a state championship two years ago.

The boys region championship was a nail-biter but Laney held on in the final minute for a 61-55 win over Butler.

The GHSA state playoffs begin Friday and both Laney teams will be 1-seeds in the tournament.